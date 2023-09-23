Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $158.19 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

