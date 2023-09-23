Arden Trust Co Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

