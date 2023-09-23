Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $916,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

