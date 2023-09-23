Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 686,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,861. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

