Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 2,478,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,309. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

