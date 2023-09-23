Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after buying an additional 420,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.01. 499,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

