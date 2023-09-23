Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.62. 1,541,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,251. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.63 and a 200 day moving average of $267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

