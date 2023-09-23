Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 35,904 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,904 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,986 shares of company stock worth $22,071,950. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KLA stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.