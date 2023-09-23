Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 57,466 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 26.7% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 114.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.52.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $512.90. 2,702,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,576. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

