Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

