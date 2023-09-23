Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,414 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

