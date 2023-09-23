Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,888. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

