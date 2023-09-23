Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 8,179,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.