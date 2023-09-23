Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of MO stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 8,179,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
