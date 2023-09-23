Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,062.54 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,075.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,782.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Melius started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,137.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.