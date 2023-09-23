Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 12,936 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 926,171 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Honda Motor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 625.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMC. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group downgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

