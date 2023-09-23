Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.89. 374,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,401. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Applied Industrial Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT

