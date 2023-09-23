iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after buying an additional 751,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.68.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.