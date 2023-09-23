SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lifted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 167.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,475 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 289,418 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 355,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 224,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,192. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

