Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,656 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

LMBS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.27. 553,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,376. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

