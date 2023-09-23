Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $95,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 88,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 26.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PHD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.10. 48,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,851. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

