Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 2,148 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.69. 2,624,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

