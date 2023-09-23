Heritage Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,971. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

