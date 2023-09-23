Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,325. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

