Heritage Investment Group Inc. Invests $234,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.01. 1,231,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,394. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

