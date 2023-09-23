Drive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

