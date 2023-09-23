Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $398,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

D opened at $47.76 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

