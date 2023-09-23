First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. 896,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,009. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

