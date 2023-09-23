Resource Consulting Group Inc. Buys New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $160.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average of $172.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

