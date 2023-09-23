Guardian Investment Management Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $70.43. 5,976,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

