Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,552 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MFG

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.