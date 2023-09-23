Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 75 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 57.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,757. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

