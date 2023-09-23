Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 142,313 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RYE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.85. 89,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

