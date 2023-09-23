Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $206,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $181.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

