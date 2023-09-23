iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Carr Financial Group Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

