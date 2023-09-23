Carr Financial Group Corp Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 137.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $70.27. 217,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,363. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

