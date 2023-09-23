Procyon Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,242,923,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $76.83. 6,186,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,880. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

