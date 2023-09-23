Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 251,053 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2023

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.0% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 11,352,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,558,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

