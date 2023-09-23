Procyon Advisors LLC Has $12.97 Million Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 2.93% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116,593 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 515,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 267,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 279.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,233 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $611.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

