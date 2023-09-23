Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.39. 234,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,655. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

