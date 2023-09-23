iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. 2,638,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

