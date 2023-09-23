Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.66. 1,258,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,143. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

