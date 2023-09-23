Forte Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.90. 14,715,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,801,426. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

