Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 174,056 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.15% of GXO Logistics worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 42,645 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 53,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Read Our Latest Report on GXO

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.