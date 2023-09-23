Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $415.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.29 and its 200 day moving average is $411.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

