Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 23,580 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

