Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

