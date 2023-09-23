Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.93.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECL opened at $171.98 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day moving average is $174.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.