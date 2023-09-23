WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 11,537 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

