Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 178,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in AT&T by 190.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 32.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.1% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of T opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

