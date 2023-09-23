MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 44.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.5% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 66.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $553.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.